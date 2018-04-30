SPOILER ALERT: This post contains MASSIVE spoilers from Avengers: Infinity War. Read at your own risk!

You can’t have a war without a few casualties.

Avengers: Infinity War pitted Earth’s mightiest heroes against the genocidal Thanos (Josh Brolin). Unfortunately, the good guys suffered the greatest losses in the battle for the universe. In the movie’s final act, Thanos, having successfully collected all six Infinity Stones, snapped his fingers and reduced the universe’s population by half, claiming the lives of many of our heroes in the process. Once the dust settled, the original Avengers and a few newcomers were the only ones left standing.

It’s worth noting that all of these characters aren’t lost for good. We know some of the heroes that disappeared in the MCU’s Sudden Departure still have a future in the MCU because Marvel has already announced some of its slate for the next few years. A sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming is scheduled to hit theaters July 5, 2019; director James Gunn has said Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will take place after the untitled fourth Avengers movie; and Marvel overlord Kevin Feige confirmed to EW that the studio is very interested in doing a sequel to Black Panther.

While we wait for Avengers 4 to find who is and isn’t actually alive, here’s a look at the current state of the MCU chessboard after Avengers: Infinity War:

Deceased

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) — Murdered by Thanos

Heimdall (Idris Elba) — Murdered by Thanos

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) — Murdered by Thanos

Vision (Paul Bettany) — Murdered by Thanos

Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) — Vaporized by the Infinity Gauntlet

Spider-Man, a.k.a. Peter Parker (Tom Holland)— Vaporized by the Infinity Gauntlet

Black Panther, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) — Vaporized by the Infinity Gauntlet

Winter Soldier, a.k.a. Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) — Vaporized by the Infinity Gauntlet

Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) — Vaporized by the Infinity Gauntlet

Falcon, a.k.a. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) — Vaporized by the Infinity Gauntlet

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) — Vaporized by the Infinity Gauntlet

Groot (Vin Diesel) — Vaporized by the Infinity Gauntlet

Mantis (Pom Klementieff)— Vaporized by the Infinity Gauntlet

Drax (Dave Bautista) — Vaporized by the Infinity Gauntlet

The Black Order (Terry Notary, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Carrie Coon, Michael James Shaw) — Killed in battle

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) — Vaporized by the Infinity Gauntlet

Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) — Vaporized by the Infinity Gauntlet

Confirmed Alive

Iron Man, a.k.a. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.)

Captain America, a.k.a. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans)

Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

Black Widow, a.k.a. Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson)

Hulk, a.k.a Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo)

War Machine, a.k.a. James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle)

Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper)

Nebula (Karen Gillan)

Okoye (Danai Gurira)

M’Baku (Winston Duke)

Status TBD

Wong (Benedict Wong) — He stayed behind to guard the sanctums after Doctor Strange was abducted.

Hawkeye, a.k.a. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) — On house arrest.

Ant-Man, a.k.a. Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) — On house arrest.

Shuri (Letitia Wright) — We didn’t see whether or not she was vaporized.

Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) — We didn’t see whether or not she was vaporized.

The Collector (Benicio del Toro) — We never saw an actual body.

Darcy (Kat Dennings) — Thor may have forgotten about Kat Dennings’ quippy intern, but we haven’t!