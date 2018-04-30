Avengers: Infinity War stars ask 'Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp?' in new teaser

In EW’s Summer Movie Preview, Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly revealed that the superhero sequel concerns the quest by the actress’ Hope van Dyne, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, and Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym to rescue Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne — that’s Hope’s mother and Hank’s wife — from the dimension known as the Quantum Realm.

“Scott entered the Quantum Realm in the first film and came back, which is something they thought was impossible,” says Lilly. “The question has arisen, ‘Can Janet come back?’ So the entire film, my character is hell-bent on finding a way to get into the Quantum Realm and bring her back.”

Now, Lilly has given us our first official look at Pfeiffer’s character by tweeting out the film’s new poster. But there’s more! Lilly has also announced that Marvel is dropping the official full-length trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp on Tuesday. Will that footage explain the absence of our little heroes from the huge-at-the-box-office Avengers: Infinity War? There are a lot of people pondering the pair’s lack of screen time in that film, including a number of Infinity War stars, at least if you believe a just-released teaser video for the trailer.

You can see the new poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp below and that teaser video above.