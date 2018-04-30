10 Things I Hate About You composer reveals the scene Joseph Gordon-Levitt helped score

Watch the full episode of Hollywood’s Greatest Untold Stories streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Since his turn as the baby-faced Cameron in 1999 teen movie classic 10 Things I Hate About You, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has proven himself to be a multi-talented actor, screenwriter, director, and entrepreneur. But did you know he was also a guitarist? Listen closely to that scene where Cameron and Michael go to a seedy biker bar to find Heath Ledger’s Patrick: it’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt on guitar.

Composer Richard Gibbs had the idea for an “extended Allman Brothers song”-type score during the bar scene, and suggested to the director that they put “Joey” (as they called him) in the other chair next to George Doering as one of two guitarists. “I was a little scared that George was just going to throw down and destroy Joey right away,” said Gibbs. “But Joey was good!”

10 Things I Hate About You captured the grungy, perfectly late ’90s vibe of popular teen music at the time. The band Save Ferris played at the characters’ prom, and Letters To Cleo appeared as a band playing at a local club, and on the roof playing an iconic cover of Cheap Trick’s “I Want You To Want Me.”

