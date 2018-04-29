Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds congratulates Avengers, shares rejection letter gag

Ryan Reynolds has nothing but good things to say about the Avengers, even though the superhero team apparently turned down his wisecracking alter ego.

On Sunday the Deadpool star tweeted a congratulatory message as Avengers: Infinity War looked poised to score the biggest opening weekend in box office history, and he humorously attached a rejection letter from Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man.

“From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did,” Reynolds wrote. “Congrats #Avengers.”

The rejection letter carried the subject line “Re: Joining the Avengers” and read, “No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No.”

From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018

Although Deadpool and the Avengers both hail from Marvel Comics, Reynolds’ character has been confined to Fox’s X-Men-based film universe due to licensing issues. Presumably, that could change with Disney’s recent deal to acquire Fox’s assets.

In any case, this isn’t the first time Reynolds has spread superhero love: He previously praised Wonder Woman after the Gal Gadot-led film passed Deadpool at the domestic box office. Reynolds’ fellow do-gooders will have a chance to return the favor when Deadpool 2 hits theaters next month.