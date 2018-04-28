Sorry James Cameron, moviegoers aren’t getting tired of The Avengers just yet. The first full day of box office ticket sales are in for Infinity War and the latest Marvel title is shattering records.

Infinity War finished its domestic opening day with $106 million (including $39 million from late Thursday screenings) becoming the second largest domestic first day in history — right in between leader Star Wars: The Force Awakens and third-place finisher Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Disney currently estimates the superhero mashup’s opening weekend to come in between the $225-$240 million range to top The Last Jedi‘s $220 million opening weekend to become the second-biggest opening weekend of all time (Force Awakens will remain at No. 1 with $248M).

Obviously, this also means Infinity War has the biggest opening for a Marvel movie ever.

Including international ticket sales, Infinity War is at $178.5 million through Friday with record-breaking openings in many territories.

For Disney, this is huge. With these numbers, Infinity War has pushed the studio over the $1 billion cumulative ticket sales mark this year in record time (topping the previous industry record of 128 days in 2016, which was also set by Disney).

