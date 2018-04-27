Peter Gabriel wasn't the first choice for the Say Anything boombox scene

Watch the full episode of Hollywood’s Greatest Untold Stories streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

It’s been parodied by everything from The Simpsons and South Park to Easy A and Deadpool. Perhaps no other film moment can conjure as much summery nostalgia and swelling feelings of teenage romance as the shot of John Cusack holding a boombox over his head in Say Anything. Cameron Crowe’s 1989 classic has permeated pop culture, but according to star Ione Skye, who played Diane Court to Cusack’s Lloyd Dobler, its most iconic moment almost had a very different soundtrack.

EW caught up with Skye for the latest episode of Hollywood’s Greatest Untold Stories, where she revealed that writer-director Crowe had originally tried to recruit Elvis Costello to provide the music for the scene. When he said no, Crowe instead chose Peter Gabriel’s now-iconic “In Your Eyes.”

“I did not pick up that that was going to be one of the highlights of the movie,” Skye added. “I didn’t know at the time, until later when it just kept getting referenced in things. It’s a big gesture. It’s a modern serenade. In real life, those big gestures, I don’t know how often they work or happen, but in movies, they’re the point where you’re just like, ‘Wow, he’s going for it, he’s going to get her, he’s going to win her back.’ It’s such a big moment [and it’s] very earnest. Cameron Crowe is very earnest.”

