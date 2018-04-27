Movies are getting their own version of theater Playbills

In 2013, director Steven Spielberg predicted fewer movies would be hitting theaters and the ones that would will “cost you $50 bucks, maybe $100. Maybe $150.” We’re still not at that point yet, but movie theaters are already beginning to feel a little more like grand attractions.

Case in point: Now we have Moviebills, which is essentially a Broadway Playbill but for movies.

Partnering with Regal Cinemas, Moviebill will release these mini magazines — roughly the same size as Playbills — for select films at all Regal locations. They’ll feature augmented reality (through the mobile app) and behind-the-scenes content written by Moviebill staffers.

“This is the experience of going to the movies that you can take home with you,” Moviebill creator James Andrew Felts told AdWeek.

The first issue comes with screenings of Avengers: Infinity War. You’ll be able to have a chat with Groot and watch trailers while interacting with the app. Moviebill posted videos on social media of Marvel moviegoers testing out these AR features.

According to AdWeek, Moviebill is funded through advertising. As Matthew Shreder, another Moviebill co-creator, said, “It was very important for us to go to the studio and say, ‘You don’t have to pay a dime.'”

Issues for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Mission Impossible — Fallout are also in the works as the company plans to release covers for the 12 biggest movies of the year.