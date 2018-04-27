Watch Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool interrupt Hugh Jackman's birthday message

Apparently the Merc With a Mouth has some pipes, too.

On Friday, Hugh Jackman posted a video on Twitter in which he tries to wish a friend a heartfelt birthday message only to be interrupted by none other than Ryan Reynolds in full Deadpool garb singing, um, sweetly in the background.

While the Greatest Showman actor talks into his phone and began his greetings, Reynolds launches into “Tomorrow” from Annie as he lounges on the bed behind him. “When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message …. but are interrupted by the least greatest showman,” Jackman captioned the footage.

Jackman and Reynolds worked together back in 2009 when they starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine with Reynolds playing Wade Wilson/Deadpool for the first time. They’ve since enjoyed trolling one another back and forth on social media and there were even jokes making digs at Jackman in the first Deadpool movie.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18.