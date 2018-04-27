Comic-Con 2018: Win a ticket to EW's geek-tastic bash

San Diego Comic-Con. By day, it’s a nonstop barrage of panels, celebrity autograph booths, cosplay attractions, comic book shopping, video game playgrounds, and exclusive merchandise. By night, it’s playtime — and this year, Entertainment Weekly wants you to join us.

We tend to throw some of the biggest bashes of the convention weekend. Last year, Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o, Westworld’s James Marsden and Tessa Thompson, Shadowhunters’ Katherine McNamara, Riverdale’s K.J. Apa and Lili Reinhart, the casts of Outlander and Teen Wolf, and the Stranger Things kids were just some of the stars that made their way to our festivities.

With help from Omaze, EW is giving you (and a guest of your choosing) the chance to win a ticket to the EW party. To be clear, this contest doesn’t include a badge to San Diego Comic-Con. But, the winner will also gain entrance to an EW Comic-Con panel, lunch at the EW Studio, and hotel and flight accommodations to San Diego — all on us.

And by donating at least $10 to enter the contest, you’ll be supporting GLSEN (the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network). Founded in 1990 by a group of teachers in Massachusetts, the organization works to ensure that every student in every school is valued and treated with respect, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

(Omaze is also working to support GLSEN by giving away a trip to the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom premiere in Los Angeles.)

Contest entrance and rules for the EW Comic-Con party giveaway can be found on Omaze’s website.