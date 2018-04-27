Avengers: Infinity War just set a Marvel record in opening night U.S. ticket sales.

Thursday night previews racked up $39 million — the highest ever for a Marvel title by far, ahead of Captain America: Civil War ($25 million), Black Panther ($25.2 million) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($27.6 million).

Infinity War doesn’t look like it’s going to topple Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the weekend as a whole, however, as it’s “only” the fourth-biggest preview gross of all time.

Internationally, Avengers: Infinity War has earned $95 million in its first two days, breaking records in many countries. It’s super impressive to nearly crack the $100 million mark before Friday — the first full day of screenings in the U.S. — has even started.

Reviews are strong as well, with an 85 percent critic review average from Rotten Tomatoes. Still, that’s lower than the last three Marvel movies — this year’s Black Panther (96 percent), 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok (92 percent), and Spider-Man: Homecoming (92 percent).