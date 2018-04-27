Avengers: Infinity War spoiler talk: Why is Arrested Development cited in the credits?

Anthony Breznican
April 27, 2018 at 07:38 PM EDT

Those who stay through the very end of Avengers: Infinity War awaiting the post-credit scene may notice something very curious in the endless scroll of names.

There’s a copyright notice acknowledging a “character” from Arrested Development.

The most common reaction is: Huh?

But yes, there is a hidden figure from the comedy embedded in Infinity War. To keep this spoiler free and protect those who may have stumbled upon this story unwittingly, we’ll reveal who and where it is after the jump.

Also: Why?

