Star Trek 4: Franchise eyes first female director in S.J. Clarkson

S.J. Clarkson is poised to make Star Trek history.

The Jessica Jones and Defenders director is in talks to helm Star Trek 4 for Paramount Pictures, EW has confirmed. If a deal is reached, Clarkson will become the first woman to direct a film in the long-running sci-fi franchise.

In July 2016, Paramount announced that the next Star Trek installment — which is separate from the more recently hatched Quentin Tarantino project — would feature the return of Chris Hemsworth as George Kirk, the father of Chris Pine’s Captain James T. Kirk. Before he was yielding his hammer in Thor, Hemsworth was killed in the opening minutes of 2009’s Star Trek reboot.

Clarkson is known for her career in TV, where she has directed episodes of House, Dexter, Orange Is the New Black, and, most recently, the entire BBC Two and Netflix miniseries Collateral.

Variety first reported the news.