Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill buddy up in Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot trailer

Jonah Hill is helping to guide Joaquin Phoenix through the darkness in the latest trailer for Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.

Based on the memoir of cartoonist John Callahan, the Gus Van Sant film stars Phoenix as Callahan, who becomes quadriplegic after a car crash. “Maybe you were weakened so you could become strong,” Callahan’s sponsor, Donnie (Jonah Hill), tells the recovering alcoholic.

Speaking at CinemaCon, Hill, a two-time Academy Award nominee, said of the film, “This was the most immersive and enjoyable and cathartic experience I’ve ever had. Unbelievably educational and exciting experience.”

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, which also stars Rooney Mara and Jack Black, hits theaters July 13. Watch the new trailer above.