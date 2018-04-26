Avengers: Infinity War is breaking overseas box office records

The opening day overseas box office estimates are in for Avengers: Infinity War.

The film began screening Wednesday in 21 international markets — and opened at No. 1 in every one of them.

Infinity War has already racked up $39 million and hasn’t even played in the U.S. yet (preview screenings being tonight at 7 p.m.).

In many markets, the latest Marvel superhero mash-up is setting industry records — the highest opening day in history in Hong Kong, the highest day in history in Korea, the second-highest in Australia behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and more similar achievements.

Fandango says Infinity War pre-sales are currently their third-highest ever, just behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently outpacing of all other Marvel Cinematic Universe titles in most markets. Today sees further openings in Germany, the U.K., and Brazil, along with many other territories.

Domestically, Avengers: Infinity War opens wide tomorrow in more than 4,470 theaters. Estimates have put the film’s total weekend box office tally at potentially earning $500 million globally.

