Topher Grace is playing former KKK leader David Duke in new Spike Lee film

Topher Grace is playing former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke in director Spike Lee’s new film BlacKkKlansman. The news was announced Wednesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where a trailer for Lee’s film premiered for theater owner attendees. It was previously announced that Grace would appear in the based-on-real-events movie, but it was unclear who he would portray.

The film is based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, a detective with the Colorado Springs Police Department who penetrated the highest levels of the KKK in the late ’70s. As previously announced, John David Washington (the son of Denzel Washington) will portray Stallworth, while Adam Driver will play his partner, Flip Zimmerman. The cast also includes Laura Harrier.

BlacKkKlansman will hit theaters Aug. 10.