See the first images of planned Studio Ghibli amusement park

Studio Ghibli fans who want to step into the beautiful, fantastic worlds from the films might actually get their chance very soon thanks to a planned Ghibli theme park.

Ghibli Park will be located on 200 hectares of land near Nagoya, Japan. It’s the same spot where the 2005 World’s Fair was held, so the area already has a fully-built replica of the house from My Neighbor Totoro that was constructed for that event.

Aichi Prefecture has released images for plans of other areas of the park, based on other Ghibli movies. There’s a Princess Mononoke Village, for example, where the monstrous demon boar from the beginning of that film is rendered as a plaything that kids can jump on. The well-named Witch Valley, by contrast, features locations from witch-themed Ghibli movies like Kiki’s Delivery Service and Howl’s Moving Castle. The main gate is designed to resemble structures from Howl’s Moving Castle.

Check out the designs below, along with a photo of the real Totoro house. Ghibli Park is currently set to open in 2022.

