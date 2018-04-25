Stephen King's The Long Walk headed to the big screen

New Line Cinema is going back to the Stephen King well.

The Warner Bros. division, which last year adapted King’s It as a blockbuster film, is working on bringing the author’s 1979 novel The Long Walk to the big screen, EW has confirmed.

Written by King under the pen name Richard Bachman, The Long Walk is set in a dystopian future America where 100 teenage boys are forced to participate in an annual walking contest under strict rules. The grueling race ends when only one walker is left alive.

Ironically, Frank Darabont, who adapted The Walking Dead for television, previously acquired the rights to The Long Walk. But now, James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man) will write and produce the film for New Line.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.