Miss Congeniality star William Shatner is celebrating the film's 'perfect date'

“Miss Rhode Island, describe your perfect date,” William Shatner’s Stan Fields famously asked Heather Burns’ Cheryl Frasier in the beauty pageant at the heart of Miss Congeniality.

“That’s a tough one. I’d have to say April 25, because it’s not too hot, not too cold,” she hilariously replies.

Nearly 20 years after the film’s debut, Shatner is celebrating the film’s iconic “perfect date” by teaming up with Match.com. In a post on Instagram, he invited fans to post in the comments what their perfect date would be — the winner will receive $500 to put towards their perfect date.

“In celebration of Miss Rhode Island’s #PerfectDate, I’m teaming up with @Match to give one follower their perfect date!” he captioned the post.” Tell us what your perfect date would be in the comments of this post and you could win $500 cash to make your perfect date come true. Tag @Match and @WilliamShatner with #PerfectDate for your chance to win! #theperfectdate #april25th.”

He also shared a video encouraging fans to participate and celebrating the date itself. He noted that he would be calling out his favorite responses throughout the day. “Do the darn thing … And don’t forget to bring your light jacket!” he concluded.