Jordan Peele jokes about Get Out 2 after Kanye West's sunken place tweet

It seems that all it might take to get a sequel to the hit Oscar-nominated film Get Out is a tweet from Kanye West.

The rapper posted a photo of the hallways in the home he shares with wife Kim Kardashian West with the caption, “Do this look like the sunken place?” — a reference to the mental state where Missy Armitage (Catherine Keener) sends the black people she imprisons in her home in the film.

do this look like the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/ixzKnaaaSy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Jordan Peele, who both wrote and made his directorial debut on Get Out, retweeted Kanye’s post with the caption, “*Gets inspired. *Starts writing ‘Get Out 2.'”

*Gets inspired

*Starts writing ‘Get Out 2’ https://t.co/zqOW6Xxx9v — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 25, 2018

Actress Gabourey Sidibe also appeared to respond to West’s tweet, writing, “The sunken place has WiFi. We get it.”

The sunken place has WiFi. We get it. — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) April 25, 2018

The tweet is just one of several from West over the last few days that has had the internet speculating about whether this might signal new music or another type of artistic pursuit.