J.J. Abrams teases Overlord as a 'batsh—' R-rated WWII sci-fi action horror

J.J. Abrams wasn’t in attendance at this year’s CinemaCon, but he did make an appearance via video to introduce some first footage of his upcoming film Overlord. And if that first footage is any indication, it’s going to be wild.

Julius Avery is directing Overlord, with Abrams’ company Bad Robot producing. It’s set during World War II on the eve of D-Day, and Abrams teased it as Bad Robot’s first true R-rated film.

“Because it is R-rated, I can say that this movie is batsh— crazy,” Abrams told the audience. “You will see a lot of words come on screen during this thing that the studios cut together, but one of the words that is not there that should be is ‘batsh—.’ It is a crazy sci-fi action horror film that takes place in World War II, directed by Julius Avery. It’s super fun. We’re really excited about it.”

The footage shown to the audience follows a group of American soldiers, and it picks up on June 5, 1944, 12 hours before D-Day. As the soldiers enter enemy territory, they quickly realize that something far more horrifying than your standard war carnage is going on, with shots of dead men hanging from trees, unsettling science experiments, and a woman’s decapitated head coming to life and calling for help.

Abrams added that Overlord is not secretly a part of his three-film Cloverfield franchise, but he is hard at work at an actual Cloverfield movie.

“We’re actually developing a true dedicated Cloverfield sequel, which will be coming to theaters very soon,” he said.

Wyatt Russell and Jovan Adepo star in Overlord, which will hit theaters Oct. 26.

—With reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy.