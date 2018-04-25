Girl in the Spider's Web star Claire Foy can guess that celebrity dragon tattoo

Claire Foy may be the new Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, but she’s also an expert on other girls (and boys) with dragon tattoos.

The Crown star will play notorious hacker Lisbeth Salander in Sony’s upcoming film The Girl in the Spider’s Web, a sequel to the Rooney Mara-starring Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. EW caught up with Foy at CinemaCon, where she was on hand to premiere some footage from the film, and we challenged her to identify some celebrities by their own dragon tattoos.

As you can see in the Facebook Live video above, she definitely rose to the occasion.

Author Stieg Larsson created the character of Salander in his series of best-selling novels, which were previously adapted into both Swedish and American films. (Mara played the hacker in the American adaptation of Dragon Tattoo, with Noomi Rapace starring in the Swedish version.) Foy is the third actress to bring the character to the big screen, and The Girl in the Spider’s Web is based on the novel of the same name by David Lagercrantz, who continued the series after Larsson’s death in 2004. Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe) is directing, with Sverrir Gudnason, Lakeith Stanfield, Stephen Merchant, Sylvia Hoeks, and Claes Bang costarring.

“I [wanted] to take my own approach to it and not try to be different from anyone else, but just try to be me,” Foy told EW’s Piya Sinha-Roy. “So I just went back to basics, really. I didn’t want to do anything that felt wrong or fake or put on, that I felt like I had to do it because that’s what people expected. So I went back to the books and just re-read and re-read and re-read and tried to make it based on facts, really. It was just very basic and pared down.”

The Girl in the Spider’s Web will hit theaters Nov. 9.