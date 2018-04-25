Danai Gurira addresses rumors of all-female Avengers movie

The highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on Friday, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t already want more — including an all-female addition to the franchise.

On Wednesday, Black Panther star Danai Gurira stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk Infinity War, meeting Beyoncé and her recent travels to Nigeria. While warning DeGeneres she could tell her “absolutely nothing” about the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, the actress — who plays Wakandan warrior Okoye — did share her opinion on the rumors that an all-female outing could be in the works.

“I think it is a rumor, but the cool thing is that it’s showing there’s this hunger for that type of thing,” Gurira told the talk show host. “I know that the awesome Brie Larson is filming Captain Marvel as we speak, so these things are starting to happen, and I think it’s really exciting because it shows that yeah, of course, it’s time we start seeing the perspective of the story come exclusively from women.”

Rumors began swirling back in November when Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan shared a pic on social media of Marvel Studios’ 10-year anniversary photo shoot, which brought together Tessa Thompson (Valkryie, Thor: Ragnarok), Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy), Pom Klementieff (Mantis, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers), Evangeline Lilly (Wasp, Ant-Man and the Wasp), Larson (Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel) and Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther), and there was an ensuing outcry online for a Marvel female-superhero-only flick.

According to Gillan, on Larson’s suggestion, the group then took the idea to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige who liked the idea. “It is an embarrassment of riches,” Feige told Vulture on the topic back in February. “Even watching the audience at the Black Panther premiere respond to Lupita, Letitia, and certainly Danai in their action sequences … you watch Danai spinning around in that casino, taking out dozens of people, and you go, ‘Of course you can make a whole movie about that!’”

Although we understand the excitement for such a project, Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch, told Variety that the idea was “all blown out of proportion by the media.” Still, as Gurira told DeGeneres, “Magic happens when women do their thing,” so we’ll keep on hoping for now.

Avengers: Infinity War swoops into theaters Friday.