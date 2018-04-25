When does Avengers 4 come out?

In roughly 24 hours, fans will finally be able to set their sights on Avengers: Infinity War. And thankfully, they won’t have to wait too long to see their favorite superheroes back together for the follow-up.

Originally known as Avengers: Infinity War Part II, the fourth epic Marvel team-up movie doesn’t currently have an official title, but it does have a release date of May 3, 2019. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo are returning for the film, which they shot back-to-back with Infinity War.

And there will still be plenty of Marvel action before then. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly suit up July 6 for Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Brie Larson will join the superhero ranks in Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019.

Post-Avengers 4, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming will swings into theaters July 5, 2019. And Marvel has 10 other dates already staked out from 2020 to 2022, with Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Black Panther 2 among those expected to take those slots.

Avengers: Infinity War, which stars a lot of guys named Chris, opens Friday.