Jessica Chastain heads west in first Woman Walks Ahead trailer

Jessica Chastain is an artist in search of significance in the trailer for A24’s latest offering, Woman Walks Ahead.

Chastain stars as Catheine Weldon, a widow who travels from New York to North Dakota for the opportunity to paint the famous Chief Sitting Bull (Michael Greyeyes), just as tensions between the Lakota reservation and the imposing U.S. Army are rising to a boil.

As Catherine and Sitting Bull begin to bond, her presence is perceived as a threat by the army. “They all think that you and me are planning some kind of uprising,” says Chastain in the trailer. Those men – including Col. Silas Groves (Sam Rockwell) – haven’t forgotten Sitting Bull’s victory against Lt. Col. Custer, and the risk of retaliation looms ever larger, even as the friendship between Catherine and the Chief grows.

Woman Walks Ahead is directed by Susanna White and written by Steven Knight. The film premieres on DIRECTV May 31 and in theaters June 29.

Watch the trailer above.