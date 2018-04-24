Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino surprised audiences gathered at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday, as they revealed details of their highly anticipated upcoming collaboration on Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Tarantino said the film will be set in Hollywood in 1969, and will be filmed in Los Angeles this summer.

“It takes place at the height of the counter-culture explosion, at the height of the hippie revolution and at the height of a new Hollywood,” the filmmaker said.

“During this summer, we will, little by little, street by street, block by block, transform Los Angeles into the psychedelic era of Hollywood in 1969.”

The film will be the first to unite DiCaprio with Brad Pitt in leading roles, in a pairing that Tarantino called “the most exciting dynamic duo since Robert Redford and Paul Newman.”

“I’m very excited to work with Brad Pitt in this film and I think (Tarantino) transports us into a different era,” DiCaprio said.

“I’m a huge fan of Singing in the Rain, movies about Hollywood and the backstory and how it all works…having read the script already, it’s one of the most amazing screenplays he’s ever written and that’s saying a lot, because he’s done masterwork in film,” the Oscar-winning actor added.

This is the second time DiCaprio will pair up with Tarantino, after he played the villainous slave owner Calvin Candie in 2012’s Django Unchained.