From Kanye to Ray, Jamie Foxx looks back on his memorable career

Over his stand-up, TV, film, and music career, Jamie Foxx has seen and done a lot — and now he’s talking about all of it.

The Oscar and Grammy-winner participated in an hour-plus Tribeca Talks: Storytellers event Monday night in New York. Among the topics: what he learned from In Living Color; how Kanye West launched his music career; and why Oprah Winfrey and Sidney Poitier had to step in when Foxx went “nuts” during the 2005 awards season.

“I was really wrong. I was disrespectful to the process,” admitted Foxx, who was receiving strong buzz for his turn as Ray Charles in Ray. He says ahead of the Academy Awards, where he would take home the award for Best Actor, he got a call from Winfrey. “She says, ‘You’re blowing it,'” shares Foxx.

The mogul then proceeded to take the actor to Quincy Jones’ house for an intervention full of A-listers, including Poitier, the first black actor to win Best Actor at the Oscars.

