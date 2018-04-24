When Han met Lando: New Solo footage reveals start of a Star Wars friendship

What happens when two of the most confident guys in the universe find themselves under the same roof? An intergalactic bromance worthy of its own tale.

The audience at CinemaCon in Las Vegas got to see the much-anticipated moment where Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo meets Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story.

In extended footage shown during the Disney presentation on Tuesday, Han meets Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) on his hunt for a ship, and she leads him to an underground Cantina-esque den to introduce him to an “attractive, sophisticated” individual who she thinks can help: the one and only Captain Lando Calrissian, as he coyly introduces himself, while leaning back in his chair with ease, inviting Han to join him at a gambling table.

“Thinking you’re having a good day?” Han asks Lando.

“I’m a lucky guy,” Lando responds, with a smile.

The scene shows the two men spar with ease as they raise the stakes of the game.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, Han, slow down. You might want to quit while you’re ahead,” Lando tells Han, as the roguish space smuggler replies, “You might want to quit when you’re behind.”

Lando calls Han’s hand, betting his ship against Han’s ship. “Time to find out if you’ve got the nerve.”

And so begins the start of one of the galaxy’s most interesting friendships, to be explored in Solo: A Star Wars Story, in theaters on May 25.

