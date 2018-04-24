Ever wondered how Hogwarts Professor Remus Lupin came up with his method of teaching his Defense Against the Dark Arts students on how to face their fears by defeating boggarts with the Riddikulus charm? New footage from the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday may have revealed the answer — and it’s none other than a young Professor Albus Dumbledore, teaching his students (including a young Newt Scamander) to face their fears using the exact same method.

“As someone who has grown up watching all of J.K. Rowling’s films, I had always dreamt of going to Hogwarts and I felt a little short-changed that I didn’t get to go to Hogwarts [in the first Fantastic Beasts film], so in this film I get to go to Hogwarts,” Eddie Redmayne, who plays the redheaded magizoologist Scamander, told the audience. “We all get to meet Dumbledore, who Jude Law plays, and he has this amazing, quixotic, eccentric joy to him,” Redmayne added

The new footage — likely to be the full-length trailer that Warner Bros. released a teaser for last month — opens on Hogwarts and Dumbledore’s classroom. “Everyone is scared of something,” Dumbledore says as he ushers Newt to the front of the line, where the boggart transforms into Newt’s worst fear: “Having to work in an office, sir,” Newt shyly states.

The footage quickly shifts to New York and the growing ostracization of the magical community by the Muggles — sorry, no-Majs — as Gellert Grindelwald (played by a very blonde-haired Johnny Depp), starts to rise in prominence as the beacon of resistance for the wizarding world, but as a threat to the non-magic population.

“You’ve heard rumors Grindelwald…will rise to dominate the wizarding world,” Dumbledore says.

“You’re asking me to help?” Newt replies.

Dumbledore says, “And to learn. I can’t move against Grindelwald. It has to be you.”

The footage flies through the strife, the darkness, and possibly even a glimpse of Dumbledore looking into the Mirror of Erised, in the original script penned by Harry Potter author Rowling.

But it’s not all doom and gloom — trust Jacob Kowalski to bring a moment of lightness as he encounters a familiar figure from the Potter books.

“Are you a ghost?” Jacob asks a very old, pale man standing behind him.

“No, I’m alive,” the man replies, “but I’m an alchemist, and therefore immortal.”

He then introduces himself, in a sprightly tone: “Nicolas Flamel.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released in theaters on Nov. 16. Watch the teaser trailer below.