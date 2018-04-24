Deadpool 2 poster is a tribute to the merc's unicorn obsession

Some might say Deadpool’s obsession with unicorns has gotten a little out of hand. (We all know exactly what he does with that plushy.) But now the oddly erotic plaything has broken into the Deadpool 2 marketing campaign.

The sequel’s latest poster, coming courtesy of the folks at IMAX, is a magical tribute to the majestic unicorn. Taking a cartoony approach, the one-sheet imagines the Merc with the Mouth Mouth (Ryan Reynolds), Domino (Zazie Beetz), Cable (Josh Brolin), Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) tasting the rainbow on horseback.

It’s like if Deadpool entered the world of Lisa Frank!

Twentieth Century Fox

Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch, sees our hero bringing together his own supergroup, X-Force, to help protect a mutant kid (Julian Dennison) and grapple with Cable, a time-traveling psychic cyborg mercenary. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the script with Reynolds.

The film’s marketing continues to take inspiration from the character by breaking the fourth wall and making fun of pop culture. That’s why 20th Century Fox’s Home Entertainment division is releasing a special Deadpool Blu-ray edition to commemorate its two-year anniversary.

“It’s been two long years since the Merc with a Mouth last graced movie screens with his presence. Now he’s back with the best anniversary present money can buy (without needing a safe word and a shot of penicillin),” reads the press release.

That anniversary set, complete with added trinkets, will hit stores on April 24. Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 will hit theaters on May 18.