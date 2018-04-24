The early box office estimates for Avengers: Infinity War are in — and they’re massive.

Tracking puts the latest Marvel title at potentially opening to half a billion globally.

Deadline puts the number at $498 million to be exact, split between domestic and international ticket sales (with a domestic haul around $235 or so).

The current domestic opening weekend record-holder is Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($247.9 million), which Infinity War has an outside chance of topping.

Fandango says early ticket sales are double that of Black Panther and currently outpacing the last seven Marvel Cinematic Universe movies … combined.

Reviews are not yet in for the latest Marvel mash-up, but early social media reactions have come out that have a mixed-to-positive reaction: Basically, that it’s thrilling, has some amazing moments, and delivers a strong ending, yet also feels somewhat frustrating — like you’re watching the first part of a two-part movie.

For more, check out star Robert Downey Jr.’s emotional speech from the premiere.