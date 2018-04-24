A Star Is Born trailer scores rave reviews at CinemaCon: '[It] gave me chills'

It sounds like Bradley Cooper might have a hit and an awards contender on his hands.

During Warner Bros.’ Tuesday panel at CinemaCon, the three-time Academy Award-nominated actor unveiled the trailer for his directorial debut A Star Is Born. The latest take on the original 1937 film stars Cooper and Lady Gaga as romantic and musical partners.

“She’s kind of a revelation in this movie,” Cooper told the CinemaCon audience of Gaga. “When I approached her for it, she said, ‘Well, we’re going to sing live.’ And I was like, ‘Well, you’ll sing live because I don’t sing.’ And she said, ‘No, no. What I can’t stand in the movies is when you see that it’s playback and they’re lip-syncing to it. No, we’re going to sing live.’ And deep down, I sort of knew we were going to have to do that, and luckily, I had time and I had wonderful support.”

That support for the film continued on social media after the first footage was shown for those in attendance. “Lady Gaga was really impressive even in a couple minutes of footage,” tweeted Eric Vespe. “Very natural, real, vulnerable. This one might be something.” Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times added, “I mean, the trailer for A Star is Born just made me cry. Signed, sealed, delivered, I’m yours.”

Read more reactions below.

Bradley Cooper introduced the first trailer for A Star Is Born. It's obviously a passion project for him and that earnestness shows in the footage. Lady Gaga was really impressive even in a couple minutes of footage. Very natural, real, vulnerable. This one might be something. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) April 25, 2018

I mean, the trailer for "A Star is Born" just made me cry. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours. #CinemaCon — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) April 25, 2018

First trailer for A Star Is Born gave me chills. Lady Gaga’s Hollywood moment is far from over. Music is phenomenal. #CinemaCon — Crystal Bell (@crystalbell) April 25, 2018

Huge applause for first trailer for #AStarIsBorn, which feels like it could definitely be an awards player. Both Cooper and Gaga look great in it. First fall-movie preview I’ve seen where awards will for sure be in the conversation#CinemaCon — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 25, 2018

Did not expect the A STAR IS BORN trailer would grab my attention the most today, but here we are. Looks great. — Russ Fischer (@russfischer) April 25, 2018

Was very very skeptical but … The A Star Is Born trailer is 💥💥💥 #CinemaCon — Ryan Pearson (@ryanwrd) April 25, 2018

A lot to digest from an excellent @CinemaCon presentation from @wbpictures… but watch out for A STAR IS BORN later this year. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are moving and utterly electric together in the first trailer. — Shawn Robbins (@ShawnRobbinsWho) April 25, 2018

A Star Is Born, which also stars Sam Elliott and Dave Chappelle, opens in theaters on Oct. 5.

—With reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy