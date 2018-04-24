A Star Is Born trailer scores rave reviews at CinemaCon: '[It] gave me chills'

It sounds like Bradley Cooper might have a hit and an awards contender on his hands.
During Warner Bros.’ Tuesday panel at CinemaCon, the three-time Academy Award-nominated actor unveiled the trailer for his directorial debut A Star Is Born. The latest take on the original 1937 film stars Cooper and Lady Gaga as romantic and musical partners.
“She’s kind of a revelation in this movie,” Cooper told the CinemaCon audience of Gaga. “When I approached her for it, she said, ‘Well, we’re going to sing live.’ And I was like, ‘Well, you’ll sing live because I don’t sing.’ And she said, ‘No, no. What I can’t stand in the movies is when you see that it’s playback and they’re lip-syncing to it. No, we’re going to sing live.’ And deep down, I sort of knew we were going to have to do that, and luckily, I had time and I had wonderful support.”
That support for the film continued on social media after the first footage was shown for those in attendance. “Lady Gaga was really impressive even in a couple minutes of footage,” tweeted Eric Vespe. “Very natural, real, vulnerable. This one might be something.” Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times added, “I mean, the trailer for A Star is Born just made me cry. Signed, sealed, delivered, I’m yours.”
A Star Is Born, which also stars Sam Elliott and Dave Chappelle, opens in theaters on Oct. 5.
—With reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy
