J.K. Rowling reveals details of Jessica Williams' Fantastic Beasts role

The unofficial tagline of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child might be “Keep the Secrets,” but J.K. Rowling herself just let a big one spill during the intermission of the play’s Broadway opening night.

This particular secret has to do with the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel — specifically, the character played by Jessica Williams. While the duo dined out together, they decided to share they announcement on social media: Williams will play Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks, who teaches at Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, America’s equivalent of Hogwarts.

Lest we get ahead of ourselves, Rowling later tweeted that the next Fantastic Beasts film, The Crimes of Grindelwald, will only feature a “hint” of Lally, and that her “true glory” will be revealed in the third film.

You only see a HINT of Lally in Fantastic Beasts 2. Her true glory is revealed in FB3. https://t.co/8vyhdlU71m — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 22, 2018

Williams, a diehard Harry Potter fan, was announced as part of the cast back in October. “I hung out with J.K. [Rowling], and she had reached out to me a couple of days after we met. She sent me these emails about this really amazing character that she had been working on. That’s pretty much how it all got started,” Williams told EW. “It’s like my wildest dream … I could not have fathomed that when I was in the fourth grade reading these books, there would be a character I play that exists in this universe. It’s insane to me.”

Professor Eulalie (Lally) Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with some random woman during the interval of #CursedChildNYC pic.twitter.com/Kl7joRz8me — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 22, 2018

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released Nov. 16.