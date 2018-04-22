Verne Troyer: Celebrities mourn the death of Austin Powers actor

Entertainers, athletes, and other admirers are mourning the loss of Verne Troyer, the Austin Powers actor who died Saturday at age 49.
Mike Myers, who played Dr. Evil to Troyer’s Mini-Me in two Austin Powers movies, said in a statement, “Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him. It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”
The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick, who like Troyer supported the organization Best Buddies, tweeted, “So very sad to hear of the passing of Verne Troyer 💔 He was such a champion for #BestBuddies and for so many people with intellectual and developmental disabilities!!! He always brought a huge smile to my face and so many people at the Best Buddies events!!! I love you Verne!”
