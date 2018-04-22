Verne Troyer: Celebrities mourn the death of Austin Powers actor

Entertainers, athletes, and other admirers are mourning the loss of Verne Troyer, the Austin Powers actor who died Saturday at age 49.

Mike Myers, who played Dr. Evil to Troyer’s Mini-Me in two Austin Powers movies, said in a statement, “Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him. It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick, who like Troyer supported the organization Best Buddies, tweeted, “So very sad to hear of the passing of Verne Troyer 💔 He was such a champion for #BestBuddies and for so many people with intellectual and developmental disabilities!!! He always brought a huge smile to my face and so many people at the Best Buddies events!!! I love you Verne!”

Read on for more tributes.

So sad to hear that my friend @VerneTroyer has passed away. We shared a mutual respect for each other’s work, and I always admired his good humour and lovely nature in the face of adversity. Now, for the first time, he’ll be looking down on us all, and laughing! #RIPVerneTroyer pic.twitter.com/vLGwpWTYpE — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) April 22, 2018

Rest in peace, Verne Troyer. You were always so kind to me whenever our paths crossed. — Wil 'Ban the Nazis' Wheaton (@wilw) April 21, 2018

R.I.P. Verne Troyer aka Mini Me. You made it to that #1 Spot 🙏🏽 Glad we got to make history… https://t.co/263AEJ8Z9s — Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 21, 2018

Gonna miss #VerneTroyer Thanks for the laughs. Rest in peace bud. pic.twitter.com/XlxkpL7jlX — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 22, 2018

Goodbye to my buddy @VerneTroyer. Here we are showing off our matching skull tattoos that neither of us knew the other one had. pic.twitter.com/eqeMspQBSx — Tom Savini (@THETomSavini) April 21, 2018

So sad to read of the passing of Verne Troyer. A lovely smile with a caring and big heart, he helped raise money on behalf of @starkeycares for free hearing aids for deaf and hard of hearing people. RIP pic.twitter.com/pgA91tWPo6 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 21, 2018

Sorry to hear about the passing of @VerneTroyer , small guy with a big heart, Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/Prv8iww0JN — Gennady Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) April 22, 2018

WHAT VERNE ACCOMPLISHED AGAINST ALL ODDS SHOULD GO DOWN IN HISTORY BOOKS, NOT ONLY 4 HIS ACTING ACHIEVEMENTS, BUT ALSO THE FACT THAT HE WAS A BIG TIME LADIES MAN! HE HAD THE CONFIDENCE OF A MALE MODEL STROLLING THE PLAYBOY MANSION! GOD BLESS HIM! R.I.P. VERNE TROYER 4EVER MISSED! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) April 22, 2018

RIP Verne Troyer. Thank you for making us laugh all these years. — Redbox (@redbox) April 22, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Verne Troyer. pic.twitter.com/95hmqi5oE5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 22, 2018