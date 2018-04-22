Penguins trailer introduces Disneynature's newest star, Steve

Do you guys know Steve? You gotta meet Steve — and now you can, in the trailer for Disneynature’s upcoming documentary Penguins.

Hailing from the filmmaking team behind Bears and Chimpanzee, Penguins follows an adorable Adélie penguin (that would be Steve) as he “joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner, and start a family.” Along the way, he’ll have to deal with threats from killer whales and leopard seals — but we have faith in the little guy.

Penguins is scheduled to hit theaters next year, in time for Earth Day. Watch the trailer above. Steve!