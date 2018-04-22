A Quiet Place reclaims box office crown, besting Rampage and I Feel Pretty

A Quiet Place is still making noise at the box office.

In its third weekend in theaters, Paramount and John Krasinski’s nearly dialogue-free horror movie is on track to earn an estimated $22 million from 3,808 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, reclaiming the No. 1 spot from the Dwayne Johnson-led action movie Rampage and holding off Amy Schumer’s new comedy, I Feel Pretty.

Through Sunday, A Quiet Place will have grossed about $132.4 million in North America, plus $74.8 million overseas, for a worldwide total of about $207.2 million. The film, which cost a modest $17 million to make, is now Paramount’s highest-grossing domestic release in nearly two years, since Star Trek Beyond in July 2016 (which earned $158.8 million).

A Quiet Place tells the story of a family living in silence in order to hide from aliens that hunt their prey by sound. Krasinski directed and costars with his wife, Emily Blunt.

Narrowly missing out on the top spot is Warner Bros’. Rampage, taking in an estimated $21 million (from 4,115 theaters). That works out to a drop of just 41 percent from last week’s debut and brings the movie’s domestic total to $66.6 million after 10 days in theaters.

The movie — which stars Johnson as a primatologist and ex-soldier dealing with mutated mega-animals — will need to perform well overseas to be considered a success, and this weekend it will add about $57 million from 61 foreign markets, lifting its international total to about $216.4 million.

Debuting in third place, STX’s I Feel Pretty will gross about $16.2 million, from 3,440 theaters. While that figure is slightly above industry projections, it’s also lower than the $19.5 million managed by Schumer’s Snatched and the $30 million collected by her hit Trainwreck.

Written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, I Feel Pretty stars Schumer as an ordinary woman who struggles with her self-image until she hits her head and wakes up feeling beautiful and confident. The movie has received poor reviews from critics, but moviegoers gave it a decent B-plus CinemaScore.

Another comedy debuting this weekend and garnering a B-plus CinemaScore is Fox’s Super Troopers 2, landing in fourth place with an estimated $14.7 million. The sequel, which hails from the Broken Lizard comedy group and was partially crowdfunded, will far exceed industry projections, which put it in the range of $6 million to $8 million.

Jay Chandrasekhar directed and costars in the movie, which centers on a motley crew of state troopers embroiled in an international border dispute. Reviews have been largely negative.

Blumhouse and Universal’s horror holdover Truth or Dare rounds out the top five with an estimated $7.9 million, while Lionsgate’s crime thriller Traffik, starring Omar Epps and Paula Patton, will open with about $3.9 million — in line with expectations and good for the No. 9 spot.

According to ComScore, overall box office is down 2.2 percent year-to-date. Looking ahead, next week brings the release of Disney and Marvel’s presumptive juggernaut Avengers: Infinity War.

Check out the April 20-22 figures below.

1. A Quiet Place — $22 million

2. Rampage — $21 million

3. I Feel Pretty — $16.2 million

4. Super Troopers 2 — $14.7 million

5. Truth or Dare — $7.9 million

6. Ready Player One — $7.5 million

7. Blockers — $7 million

8. Black Panther — $4.6 million

9. Traffik — $3.9 million

10. Isle of Dogs — $3.4 million