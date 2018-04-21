Amazon acquires Ewan McGregor, Christina Aguilera sci-fi film Zoe out of Tribeca Film Festival

Ewan McGregor, Léa Seydoux, and Christina Aguilera will hit the big screen together later this year as their Tribeca Film Festival centerpiece selection Zoe has found a domestic distributor.

Director Drake Doremus confirmed Saturday that Amazon has purchased North American rights to the sci-fi romance, which is having its world-premiere at the New York City festival. Amazon’s move comes as the first major acquisition of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Blue Night, Tessa Thompson’s Little Woods, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s All About Nina are also slated for world premiere screenings ahead of securing global distribution deals.

Zoe takes place in a futuristic world rife with cutting-edge technology that has narrowed relationships down to a science, with the results of a computerized test pairing together humans — and a new race of androids known as “synthetics.” Two employees of a research facility responsible for perfecting the technology, Zoe (Seydoux) and Cole (McGregor), ultimately forge a relationship of their own against the backdrop of their groundbreaking work, though an accident ultimately drives a wedge between them and threatens the future of their unexpected coupling.

In addition to Aguilera, who appears here in her first live-action acting role since 2010’s Burlesque, Zoe‘s supporting cast includes Theo James, Rashida Jones, and Matthew Gray Gubler.

The film was directed by Doremus, whose recent work includes the Kristen Stewart-starring sci-fi drama Equals and beloved indie romance Like Crazy featuring the late Anton Yelchin and Felicity Jones.