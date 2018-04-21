Mike Myers pays tribute to Austin Powers costar Verne Troyer: ‘I hope he is in a better place’

Mike Myers has paid tribute to his Austin Powers costar Verne Troyer, who died Saturday at the age of 49.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” the actor said in a statement. “It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

Troyer played Mini-Me — the clone of Myers’ villain, Dr. Evil — in the second Austin Powers film, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and its follow-up, Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Verne Troyer & Mike Myers during Kid's Choice Awards Backstage in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Troyer’s death was announced in a statement posted on his social media pages. No cause of death was immediately given.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh,” the statement read. “Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message every day.”