Ron Howard reveals brother Clint Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story character

Ron Howard has some “proof” that his brother, Clint Howard, will actually appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

While we still don’t know the details surrounding Clint’s role, the director behind the Han Solo prequel movie revealed an image of the character during the “final sound mix” stage of the filmmaking process.

It’s unclear what’s going on, and combing through the archives of all the images Howard revealed from the set doesn’t help. However, there’s a scene in the full-length Solo trailer that might offer more clarity.

Solo: A Star Wars Story sees a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) first meeting Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and getting recruited for a job by Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) for a “big-shot gangster” (Paul Bettany).

Amid these escapades, Han meets Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). The trailer sees Lando walking through some sort of underground bar or fight club to enlist his partner droid, L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). It’s blurry, but you can see L3 strangling what sure looks like Clint’s character.

“Let go of the mean man’s face,” Lando says.

© 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Clint has appeared in a number of Howard’s films, including Eat My Dust, Apollo 13, Cocoon, Splash, and Far and Away. He also appeared on Arrested Development, which Howard produces and narrates.

Solo: A Star Wars Story features Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra, Westworld‘s Thandie Newton as Val, The Lion King director Jon Favreau (who’s also creating a live-action Star Wars series) as an alien, and Star Wars veteran Warwick Davis.

For Han, this Star Wars Story is “a rite of passage,” Howard told EW. “The story sends him on an unexpected journey that hurtles him into a dangerous world surrounded by charismatic but lawless characters. And that’s where he needs to try to make his way and gain his freedom. So, so much of this is about trying to satisfy that yearning to really be free, to really call his own shots in a very lawless part of the galaxy and at a time when it was wide-open.”

The film will open in theaters on May 25.