Jurassic World: Chris Pratt swam in urine while shooting Fallen Kingdom

Sequels typically have to top the original.

So for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to 2015’s blockbuster Jurassic World, the action sequences had to be super-sized. Star Chris Pratt admits that physically, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was a much harder shoot. “We upped the stunt game,” he says. “I just got banged up more on this one.”

Universal Pictures

One particularly epic sequence finds Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Justice Smith running from an exploding volcano and ending up in the ocean. The shoot required about a week in a huge water tank. “It was tough,” Pratt recalls. “I had to see how long I could hold my breath, like underwater. I only got about a minute at a time. That’s pretty good, but I think Tom Cruise can do like 20 minutes or something like that.”

But then things got even tougher. “It ruined my hair,” Pratt says. “My eyes got so bloodshot-red. They were weeping for three days because there’s so much chlorine, because you know you have like 45 crew guys in the water. I’m like, ‘Um, no one is taking a bathroom break yet so I’m definitely swimming in everyone’s piss, right? Just to be clear, that’s your urine in my eyeballs? Got it.’”