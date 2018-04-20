John Carpenter will provide the score for new Halloween movie

Blumhouse Productions founder Jason Blum has confirmed that director John Carpenter will provide the score for the new Halloween film, which Blumhouse is releasing Oct. 19. On Thursday, Blum was asked on Twitter if Carpenter would be providing the score for the movie and responded with a one word reply: “Confirm!” In addition to directing and cowriting the original 1978 Halloween, Carpenter also penned its iconic score.

The new Halloween, is directed by David Gordon Green, who wrote the film with Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley. Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode, the role she debuted in the franchise 40 years ago. The actress’ costars include Judy Greer as Laurie’s daughter and Andi Matichak as Laurie’s granddaughter.

Carpenter first mentioned the possibility of providing the film’s score when he announced the new movie back in February, 2017. “David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and…WOW,” the filmmaker said in a statement. “They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away. I might even do the music. Maybe. It could be kind of cool.”

See the just-released poster for the new Halloween film, below.