Hugh Jackman surprises fans at Greatest Showman singalong

Hugh Jackman made some lucky fans’ dreams come true at a showing of his film, The Greatest Showman.

Select theaters have been hosting singalong showings of the musical, and Jackman decided to get in on the action. Alongside a video from the event, he tweeted, “Wanted to experience the singalong too! So I snuck in the back of the theatre. Then I got busted.”

Wanted to experience the singalong too! So I snuck in the back of the theatre. Then I got busted. @GreatestShowman pic.twitter.com/T0ELsGPACE — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 20, 2018

The musical, which Jackman fought for seven years to get made, premiered to mixed reviews, but the film and its soundtrack have gained scores of loyal fans. President Donald Trump even screened the film for lawmakers during a stay at Camp David.

Being an actor who can pull off both razzle-dazzle and grizzled-disgruntled (his two most recent films, The Greatest Showman and Logan, couldn’t be more disparate) propelled him to a spot on this year’s list of Time‘s 100 Most Influential People. “I’ve never stopped and analyzed why I love Hugh Jackman. For me, it’s like loving chocolate or puppies or rainbows: effortless,” Anne Hathaway, Jackman’s Les Miserables costar, wrote for Time. “In other words, he is so likable, sometimes we overlook that he is among the finest, most committed actors of his generation.”