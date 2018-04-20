David Tennant keeps a really weird prop at his house

To read more about David Tennant, Bad Samaritan, and this summer’s other most anticipated movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

In the thriller Bad Samaritan (out May 4), David Tennant pays a rich serial killer named Cale Erendreich whose next intended murder victim is found bound and gagged at Erendreich’s house by a burglar, Sean (Robert Sheehan). Sean calls the cops, but belatedly, which doesn’t just clue Cale in to Sean’s knowledge about his homicidal ways — it gives Cale time to stash his victim away. “He gets stuck in my crosshairs,” says Tennant. “And I set out to ruin his life.”

All of which leads us to wonder: If someone burglarized the Doctor Who and Broadchurch star’s house, what’s the strangest thing they would find?

“Oh, that’s a lovely question,” says Tennant. “It would probably be a two-foot-high pink, sparkly penis, which is a trophy my wife [actress Georgia Moffett] brought back from a production of What the Butler Saw that she was in a few years ago and has pride of place on a shelf.”

Watch a clip for Bad Samaritan above and the film’s trailer, below.