Another Conjuring universe film sets release date for summer 2019

Warner Bros. announced today that the company will release an untitled Conjuring universe film on July 3, 2019. The movie will arrive in theaters ten months after Corin Hardy’s The Nun (out Sept. 7), whose titular character first appeared in James Wan’s 2016 horror sequel The Conjuring 2.

Warner Bros. offered no further details about the film, but it is possible the movie could be The Conjuring 3 or another Conjuring spin-off called The Crooked Man, both of which have been in development for some time.

“We’ve been working hard on Conjuring 3,” Wan, who also directed 2013’s franchise-inaugurating hit The Conjuring, told this writer last summer. “Of course, that is something that I am not neglecting. The Conjuring films are still the mothership and the mothership needs to be strong. [Laughs] The mothership needs to be strong for all these other jet fighters to shoot out of. So, we’re in the midst of working on the script, and still hashing [it] out. We want to make sure that the script is in a really good place. With how much people have loved the first two Conjuring, I don’t want to rush in to the third one if possible.”

In the same interview, Wan also spoke about The Crooked Man. “We think we have a really exciting story,” the director said. “What we want to do, with The Conjuring universe, is we want each of our little offshoots to have a very different flavor, right? So, for example, Annabelle is the classic sort-of haunted doll subgenre. And with The Crooked Man, I would love to push it more down somewhat of that dark fairytale, and more whimsical, subgenre. I love the idea that, within the Conjuring universe, each of our little movies all have their own flavor, so that way they don’t feel like they’re the same films.”