Sterling K. Brown, Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom join The Angry Birds Movie 2

The birds are still angry and the pigs are still scheming, but The Angry Birds Movie 2 is bringing some new actors into the mix.

This Is Us Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown, Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom highlight some of the new voice cast lending their talents for the sequel.

Jones will voice a new villain for the next Angry Birds movie, while other roles are being kept under wraps for the time being. Eugenio Derbez (the Overboard remake), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Dove Cameron (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Beck Bennett (SNL), and 7-year-old breakout star of The Florida Project Brooklynn Prince have also landed roles.

They join the returning Jason Sudeikis as Red, Josh Gad as Chuck, Bill Hader as Leonard, Danny McBride as Bomb, and Peter Dinklage as Mighty Eagle.

“Excited to announce I’m doing my first animated movie Angry Birds 2…” Howery wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait for my kids to hear my voice on a cartoon movie!!!! This is insanely exciting for me!!!!”

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is directed by Thurop Van Orman (Adventure Time) and co-directed by John Rice (Rick and Morty) based on a screenplay by Peter Ackerman (Ice Age).

The film will open in theaters on Sep. 20, 2019.