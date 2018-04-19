Michael Myers shows his face in first Halloween poster

It’s a face only a mother could love — even for this horror icon with mommy issues.

Michael Myers is back with a fresh look at the new Halloween movie, via the film’s poster. The iconic killer, roughed up by aging scars, still looms large after all these years.

According to John Carpenter, who directed the original 1978 Halloween and is an executive producer on the latest entry, said this film is more like an “alternate reality” than a full reboot. “It picks up after the first one and it pretends that none of the other [sequels] were made,” he said in October. “It’s gonna be fun. There’s a really talented director and it was well-written. I’m impressed.”

David Gordon Green directs Halloween, which he wrote with Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley. Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode, the role she debuted in the franchise 40 years ago, and she’s joined by Judy Greer as Laurie’s daughter and Andi Matichak as Laurie’s granddaughter.

“In exactly six months, after exactly 40 years, Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield but Laurie Strode has been waiting for him,” Curtis wrote on Instagram with the poster’s release.

Universal

Halloween will hit theaters this Oct. 19.