Final Deadpool 2 trailer references those other superhero movies

“You all know the drill…”

Well, you do, right? First, you watch this new Deadpool 2 trailer, then you laugh, then you get excited and pre-buy your tickets for release day on May 18, then you watch it again. Maybe at some point, you’ll also read these words… maybe not.

The latest trailer for the Ryan Reynolds-starrer features a handful of references to other recent and upcoming superhero movies, like when the Merc with a Mouth’s voiceover says to Cable, “Pump the hate breaks, Thanos” (Josh Brolin plays both Cable in Deadpool 2 and Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War). And after Cable calls Wade Wilson “just a clown dressed up as a sex toy,” he responds with this quip: “So dark — are you sure you’re not from the DC universe?”

Here’s the official plot synopsis for the sequel, as if you haven’t already memorized it:

After surviving a near-fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor — finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.