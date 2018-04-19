Denzel Washington is ready for war in The Equalizer 2 trailer

When we last saw Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) in 2014’s The Equalizer, he had learned how to use his skills as a former CIA agent to help vulnerable people such as teenage prostitutes. When we pick up with McCall again in the new trailer for The Equalizer 2, he’s still doing that, fighting to save a young girl from being kidnapped by her father. But things turn personal fast when McCall’s old CIA teammate Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo) gets attacked by mysterious assailants.

McCall is clear about what he wants to do in response. “They killed my friend, so I’m gonna kill each and every one of them,” he declares. “And the only disappointment is that I only get to do it once.”

Like the first film, The Equalizer 2 is directed by Antoine Fuqua. True to the director’s style, expect plenty of hip-hop on the soundtrack. The trailer itself is scored by recent Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar’s song “Backseat Freestyle.” That song is rapped from the perspective of Lamar’s younger self, but the grown McCall has much more realistic ideas about violence.

The Equalizer 2 is set to hit theaters July 20. Watch the trailer above.