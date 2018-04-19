Chris Evans shares rare videos of his Captain America: The Winter Soldier stunts

In honor of Infinity War coming out next week, here are a few videos I found from 2013 while prepping for The Winter Soldier. pic.twitter.com/TFur0vZs3M — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 19, 2018

As we continue to look back on the movies that came to make the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so too is Chris Evans. With the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War on the horizon (next week!), the actor dove into the Captain America archives to share some rare looks at his training for The Winter Soldier.

“In honor of Infinity War coming out next week, here are a few videos I found from 2013 while prepping for The Winter Soldier,” Evans tweeted on Thursday.

The first video seems to show his prep for Steve’s battle with a brainwashed Bucky (Sebastian Stan) on the streets of Washington, D.C. The footage that followed focused on Evans working out the fight choreography for his big elevator tussle.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier was also the start of Joe and Anthony Russo’s journey with Marvel. The sibling filmmakers directed the film before going on to helm Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and the still mysterious fourth Avengers movie.

Evans attributed much of the high-quality stunt work in this movie to costar Frank Grillo (Crossbones).

“Anytime you do a fight scene with Frank Grillo, you are going home with bumps, and bruises and injuries,” he had told Variety. “It’s supposed to be movie fights. It’s supposed to be stunt fights. I would watch it happen. The stuntman would say, ‘OK, let’s map it out. 50 percent, 50 percent!’”

Evans will return as Captain America for Avengers: Infinity War, which will see the heroes of the Marvel universe joining forces to battle the biggest threat to earth yet: Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his minions. Both Evans and Captain Rogers have come a long way, and it seems the actor is ready to hang up his shield after Avengers 4.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans said.