The Nun teaser image hints at unholy terror

How creepy is the titular character in the Conjuring universe film The Nun? Quite hell-ishly so, judging by a new, just-released teaser image for director Corin Hardy’s film.

Produced by James Wan, The Nun (out Sept. 7) concerns a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows who are sent by the Vatican to investigate a suicide at an abbey in Romania. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret and risk their lives — and their souls — to confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun as the abbey becomes a battleground between the living and the damned.

The Nun stars Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu, and Bonnie Aarons.

See that teaser image for The Nun, below.