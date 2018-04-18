Jurassic World 3 will be a 'science thriller,' says Colin Trevorrow

To read more on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and other highly anticipated summer movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

With the arrival of this summer’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, we now know that the latest films in the Jurassic franchise are their own trilogy.

The final installment has already been announced by Universal and is slated to come out June 11, 2021. Colin Trevorrow, who co-wrote and directed 2015’s Jurassic World and co-wrote and produced Fallen Kingdom, will return to the director’s chair to close out the trilogy. Says the director, “Steven Spielberg asked me [to direct], and when he asks you, what can I tell you, man? In all honesty, over my past few years, I’ve grown to love and cherish the value of the gift that I’ve been given with this franchise.”

Trevorrow, who is currently writing Jurassic World 3 with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising) is mum on plot details but does say the final film will still feature Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard). He adds, “But there’s other characters who we’ll meet in Fallen Kingdom you’ll realize are major characters.”

Trevorrow also says the next film will be most close in tone to Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original. Reveals the director, “If I could contextualize each film, I would say Jurassic World was an action adventure, Fallen Kingdom is kind of a horror suspense film, and Jurassic World 3 will be a science thriller in the same way that Jurassic Park was.”